James Sangma, a prominent member of Meghalaya's National People's Party (NPP), has strongly refuted media reports of internal divisions within the party and his family regarding the upcoming Gambegre by-election.

In a statement on social media on June 29, Sangma criticised certain news outlets for publishing what he called "blatant misinformation" without proper sourcing or verification. He expressed disappointment in established media organisations in Shillong for running front-page stories and social media posts based on unsubstantiated claims.

"I have had no intention of contesting in the Gambegre bye-polls," Sangma clarified, adding that he had communicated this stance in party meetings and internal discussions. He urged media organisations to verify their sources before making potentially damaging insinuations about individuals and organisations.

"I have been contacted by no one whatsoever for my stance and take on the matter, and it is just surprising to see blatant misinformation being printed in the media based on hearsay," he said.

"To clarify and settle the matter once and for all: I have had no intention of contesting in the Gambegre bye-polls. During party meetings and internal communication, I have clarified this stance as well. I seriously urge such media organizations to check their sources before trying to insinuate and label people and organisations according to their own convenience which, to say the least smacks of mala fide intentions," he added.

This comes after recent reports suggested tensions within the NPP over the selection of a candidate for the Gambegre by-election. Some media outlets claimed that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife, Mehtab Chandee, and his brother James were both vying for the party ticket.

Chief Minister Sangma had previously stated that the decision to finalise a candidate had not created any differences within his family or the party. The NPP reportedly shortlisted four names on June 27, with the final candidate expected to be announced in the coming week.