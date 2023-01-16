The National People’s Party (NPP) on Sunday stated that the party could see it cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.



WR Kharlukhi who is also the party’s state president and Rajya Sabha member dismissed theories that the anti-incumbency factor could make it tough for the NPP in the upcoming polls.



“Instead, there is a solid pro-incumbency sentiment working for the party. I would like to remind you that the NPP defied predictions to sweep all three seats in the November 2021 bye-elections,” he said.

“Our prospects of winning are very bright and we are targeting to cross the halfway mark,” he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had claimed the NPP is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave.



Kharlukhi said the repeated charges of corruption against the NPP-led government were nothing but “political lies and gimmicks” ahead of the Assembly elections.



“I have never endorsed corruption. But I have always maintained one should go to court or the central agency concerned if one has any evidence. Nothing was done, pointing to mischievous political propaganda,” he said.



On the interstate border issue with Assam, Kharlukhi said: “I am proud that this government had the guts to take up the issue. Despite having been at the helm for eight years, the leaders of the party (TMC) did nothing about the border issue and are now creating hindrances by trying to politicise it.”

“On this issue, we would like the people to be the judge and give their decision through the elections,” he added.



Kharlukhi said the manifesto of the NPP spells out the long-term and short-term goals it seeks to achieve.



He believed the national party tag would work in the NPP’s favour.

“The recognition of NPP by the Election Commission of India is not just because it is as a major political party but because it represents the voices of the people of the Northeast, subdued for so long,” he said.



The NPP also enjoys significant legitimacy because of its founding father, the late PA Sangma, who was one of the tallest and most respected leaders in the country, Kharlukhi said.