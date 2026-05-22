Meghalaya: NPP member and MCA Secretary Kharkamni, ex-officials summoned over inaction on sexual harassment complaints

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) has summoned National People’s Party (NPP) member and Secretary of Meghalaya Cricket Association, Rayonald Kharkamni, and three other former officials to answer questions over their alleged failure to act on sexual harassment complaints filed by the under-23 women's cricket team of the state, according to notices reviewed by India Today NE.

The MSCW ordered Kharkamni, former president Nababrata Bhattacharjee, former treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria, and former cricket operations manager Shining Star Lyngdoh to appear before its Chairperson, Iamon Syiem, on Tuesday, May 26.

The notices, dated May 19, state that the four officials "in their official capacities, had knowledge of complaints of sexual harassment reportedly faced by members of the Women Cricket Players Under-23 Team but failed to take appropriate action on the said complaints."

Of the four officials, Kharkamni had direct knowledge of the matter when the complaints were made in December last year.

Notably, Kharkamni is a member of the NPP from Ri-Bhoi who has been appointed by the Government of Meghalaya for a second tenure as Vice-Chairman of the Meghalaya State Planning Board, with category “A” benefits.

The harassment allegations are directed at the team's head coach and team manager, both of whom appeared before the commission on Thursday. The findings of that hearing have not been made public pending completion of the broader inquiry.

According to the commission, no internal inquiry was initiated by MCA, no response was sent to the complainants, and neither of the individuals named in the original complaints was removed or suspended from their positions. It was only after the matter was escalated to the state commission that any formal process began.

The officials have been directed to bring all relevant records, correspondence, internal notes and reports — a directive that signals the commission intends to establish precisely what each official knew, when they knew it, and what action, if any, they took.

The commission framed the alleged institutional inaction not merely as an administrative lapse but as a potential violation of statutory obligations, stating the case falls within its mandate to investigate "deprivation of women's rights and non-implementation of laws and protective measures meant for women."

Speaking to India Today NE, former president Nababrata Bhattacharjee said he had demitted office in December and was not actively checking official emails during the election process, which had begun around November-December. “As president, I don’t attend to all the mails all the time because I have other work as well. It is the duty of the staff handling day-to-day affairs, including the manager of operations and others, to bring such matters to my knowledge,” he said.

He further said he was unaware of the complaint and had not logged into the system during that period, as he was not contesting the elections. Referring to the secretary’s statement that no email or written complaint had been received, he said, “So how will I know if he says he has not received it?”

“It was not brought to the notice of the then president (me), who was also on his way out,” he added.

On being summoned by the women’s commission, he said he would present his version and maintained that the matter was being taken seriously. “I will give my version. We have taken this issue seriously,” he said.

MCA secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, on the other hand, told India Today NE that he became aware of the matter only recently after learning about the summons issued by the women’s commission. He said there were two separate complaints — one filed individually in December and another involving allegations raised collectively by under-23 women players.

Kharkamni said the December complaint came at a time when the MCA election process was underway, and a new body was being formed. “Most of the office-bearers were changing at that time, and we could not properly take up the matter because there was only one Apex Council meeting,” he said.

He maintained that MCA had received only one formal email complaint in December and denied receiving any collective email from the 15 players. “We did not receive any mail from the 15 girls except the one complaint in December,” he said.

According to him, the team manager had informed him much later that he had received a letter from the players around six months earlier, but had not forwarded it to the MCA. “The manager told me later that he had received the letter from the girls, but he did not submit it to the MCA,” Kharkamni said.

He admitted the December complaint should have been taken seriously, even if it came from a single individual. However, he said no formal inquiry committee meeting could be convened at the time due to the transition period within the association.

The inquiry is being conducted under the Meghalaya State Commission for Women Act, 2005, which grants the body powers to summon individuals and call for documents. Failure to comply with a summons under Section 12 of the Act can carry legal consequences.

The names of the players who filed the complaints have not been made public, subject to the protection of their identities under legal obligations.