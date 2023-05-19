National People's Party (NPP) MLA and Cabinet Minister Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasized the importance of implementing a robust roster to safeguard the interests of all citizens in the state. While addressing reporters, Lyngdoh also mentioned that the government is adhering to the directives of the High Court and going beyond that would not have been appropriate.

Expressing concern over the absence of certain party members during a meeting where queries and doubts could have been addressed, Lyngdoh stressed the need to streamline such proceedings and ensure that discussions are conducted in the right perspective. She emphasized that if there are any doubts or questions, the forum is available for fruitful discussions.

The Voice for People's Party (VPP) has been vocal about the lack of a suitable platform for discussing the issue of reservation. On Friday, they staged a walkout from the All Party Meeting, stating that they were not interested in discussing the roster but rather the reservation aspect.

Furthermore, Minister Lyngdoh highlighted that the MDA-II government has invited all political parties to bring their agendas regarding the roster to the recently formed committee. She emphasized that the government remains open to constructive inputs from all parties, aiming to shape important laws and policies of the state in a befitting manner.