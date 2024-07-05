National People’s Party (NPP) legislator from Sutnga-Saipung, Santa Mary Shylla, on July 4 criticised Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon for taking credit for central sanction to repair the dilapidated National Highway-6 which has been badly affected due to incessant rainfall.

Speaking to reporters, Shylla said he would personally meet and congratulate the MP Ricky AJ Syngkon if the state is getting an additional amount of Rs 290 crore for the repairing of the NH-6.

Shylla said, “We are happy that the Shillong MP had taken the initiative where he had said that he has got a sanction of Rs 290 crore. Since the state government has already received Rs 200.81 crore so it will be very good for our state if we get another additional amount of Rs 290 crore, which will be Rs 490 crore.”

“We will be more than happy and I myself will go and meet him and congratulate him for getting the additional amount,” she further added.

Shylla was referring to media reports that the Centre had announced sanction of Rs 290 crore for repair and upkeep of NH-6 following Syngkon’s meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari on July 3.

Shylla said that the fact of the matter is that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 200.81 crore in October 2023 and the repairing works have been allotted to two contractors, adding, “The work is going on. They have commenced the work in March and a tenure of one year has been given to complete the road.”

She thanked the state government for ensuring sanctioning of Rs 200.81 crore. Additionally, she said, “We are so grateful to the government because the government has to take up the matter seriously and now, we have got the sanction of Rs 200.81 crore.”

Shylla said, “The union minister was informing about the fund already sanctioned which is Rs 200.81 crore. Now additional amount that the MP is saying, I don’t know what additional amount is he talking about so that is why I am a little bit confused but the fact is Rs 200.81 crore has been sanctioned in October 2023 and remaining is still in process, DPR has been prepared and now we are waiting for the sanction. The remaining is Rs 89.90 crore”, she said.

Meanwhile, the government “clarified that NHAI approved the proposal for strengthening and repair of NH-6 between Jowai-Ratacherra with a financial implication of Rs 200.81 crore on October 17, 2023, while the approval was communicated on November 1, 2023.”

The clarification also said, “Furthermore, the work has been taken up in two packages and the tender for package-I for the strengthening/improvement work, including regular maintenance work, from Km 69.200 to Km 120.200 was finalised and contract agreement was signed on 08.03.2024, for contract amount of Rs 77.81 crore and the work commenced on 23.03.2024.”

Furthermore, it was clarified that the tender for the second package for the strengthening/improvement work, including regular maintenance work, from Km 120.200 to Km 171.455 was finalised and a contract amount of Rs 122.99 crore was signed after which work commenced.

“As regarding critical vulnerable locations on NH-6 and preparation of a mitigation plan for the same, M/s THDCIL had been selected by NHAI as the consultant responsible for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for landslide mitigation and slope stabilisation at seven vulnerable locations, including addressing mudslide/landslide concerns at the Sonapur Tunnel area.”

Regarding this, the government clarified that an MoU was signed between NHAI and M/s THDCILon February 15, 2024 to prepare the DPR for these seven locations.

The DPR amounting to Rs 89.90 crore for these locations was submitted by THDCIL and forwarded to Regional Office NHAI Guwahati on June 18 for the allotment of the work/tendering and the sanction of the same is awaited.

“The matter was taken up for early finalisation by CM Conrad K. Sangma on June 24 during his meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,” it was clarified.