Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya and NPP National Vice President, Prestone Tyngsong, took the lead on Friday by participating in the Blood Donation Drive organized by the NPP, contributing to a noble cause.

This initiative was a significant component of the party's 11th Foundation Day and a heartfelt tribute to the late party leader, Purno A Sangma, on his 76th Birth Anniversary.

Joining in this altruistic endeavor were the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of the Deputy CM, showcasing their commitment to the cause.

Expressing his dedication to regular blood donation, the Deputy CM mentioned that this marked his 10th or 11th donation.