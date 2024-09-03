Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the National People's Party (NPP) refrains from divisive politics and refers to 'area and particular people' without targetting a community.

Sangma said this during the even celebrating the 12th-anniversary of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Stating that he does not indulge in divisive politics, CM Sangma exalted that the NPP follows the notion of "positive politics". He asked members of his party to be humble and not let power take over them.

He also said that the party members must treat the people of the state with respect.

Moreover, the Meghalaya chief minister also appreciated Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong for his work.

Earlier, tourism ministers from North Eastern and Eastern states, along with representatives from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, gathered in Meghalaya on September 2 for a landmark conference aimed at enhancing the region's tourism sector.

The meeting, the third in a series of regional consultations, aimed to bolster India's tourism sector through collaborative efforts.