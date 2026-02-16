Meghalaya: NPP releases first list of 24 candidates for upcoming GHADC polls

The National People's Party (NPP) has released its first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), signalling the party’s early organisational push in the Garo Hills region.

In a notification issued from Shillong on February 16, 2026, the State Election Committee of the NPP approved the first slate of nominees for the council polls, which are scheduled to be held soon. The list covers constituencies across the Garo Hills, including Siju, Wagesik, Gasuapara, Baghmara, and Tura, among others.

Among the prominent candidates named are Calis G. Momin from Siju, Jewil S. Marak from Wagesik, Sengchim N. Sangma from Gasuapara, and Kapilson A. Sangma from Baghmara. In Tura, the party has fielded Charningstar N. Sangma, while Dolly K. Sangma has been nominated from Damas and Mody M. Sangma from Kharkutta.

The list also includes candidates for constituencies such as Rongrong, Bolsong, Samandaggre, Darugre and Williamnagar, reflecting the party’s intent to contest widely across the GHADC jurisdiction.

The GHADC, which functions under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, plays a key role in local governance and administration in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

The NPP, which leads the government in the state under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, is expected to mount an aggressive campaign to consolidate its position in the autonomous council.

With the first list now out, political activity in the Garo Hills is set to intensify as parties gear up for what is expected to be a closely watched council election.