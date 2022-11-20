National People’s Party (NPP) state unit president, WR Kharlukhi, on November 19, said that the party will get an absolute majority in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Kharlukhi said this while speaking at the confirmation of the NPP’s block executive committee of the North Shillong constituency at the Khasi National Dorbar Hall, Mawkhar.

“It brings immense joy for me to have finally confirmed the NPP Block Executive of the 17-North Shillong and I am confident that in the 2023 Assembly polls the party will achieve an absolute majority,” he added.

Kharluki also stated the list of achievements during the tenure of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, adding, ''He is confident enough that the NPP candidate will win the North Shillong constituency and the party will get an absolute majority in the 2023 Assembly polls''.

Ransom Sutnga, the NPP candidate of North Shillong Constituency and former Executive Engineer of the PWD said that his primary objective is for the overall development of the constituency in terms of roads and proper drainage systems.

Dr Donkupar War the Working President of the NPP State Unit, Dr Jasmine Lyngdoh the NPP candidate from Nongthymmai Constituency, Teibor Pathaw NPP candidate from Mawlai, and other party officials were present at the program. The program also saw a number of people officially join the National People’s Party and some of them are from different political parties.

It may be mentioned, more than 370 leaders and supporters of the BJP in North Shillong Constituency joined the party on November 6, which now poses a major strength for the NPP for the upcoming General Assembly Election 2023.