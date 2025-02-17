Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has raised alarm over the spread of misleading information by workers of the National People's Party (NPP) and its affiliates in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

In a letter to the B.D.R. Tiwari, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the organisation expressed serious concerns regarding the manipulation of facts related to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, a central government initiative aimed at providing housing to rural populations.

HITO highlighted reports indicating that party members have been falsely informing communities that the PMAY-G scheme requires prior approval from local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for its implementation. This claim, according to the organisation, is not only inaccurate but also a misrepresentation of the scheme’s design. The PMAY-G, which is centrally funded and executed by the Government of India, operates independently of any local MLA intervention.

The spread of such misinformation, HITO warned, could significantly undermine public trust in government schemes and negatively impact the beneficiaries who depend on these initiatives for adequate housing. The organisation emphasised the potential harm that could arise if people are misled into believing they need political endorsements or approval to access benefits under the PMAY-G scheme.

Amid the situation, HITO has urged the concerned authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. They called for appropriate actions to be taken against individuals or groups involved in circulating these false claims, stressing the importance of protecting the integrity of both the electoral process and the rights of the people of Meghalaya.

"It is imperative that we uphold the integrity of the electoral process, especially during this critical period, and that the public is provided with accurate and truthful information," the statement read.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) is one of the key initiatives of the Government of India aimed at providing affordable housing to rural families.