Ahead of the upcoming elections, National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh has officially filed her nomination for the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency. This announcement was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who took to the microblogging site X to convey the development.

Chief Minister Sangma expressed confidence in Dr. Lyngdoh's candidacy stating its importance for both the NPP and the people of Meghalaya. He highlighted the significance of showcasing the strength and respect for women within the state, urging fellow Meghalayans to support Dr. Lyngdoh's bid for the parliamentary seat.

"This election is very important for the National People’s Party (NPP) and as Meghalayans, we have to demonstrate our strength and regard for our women," stated Chief Minister Sangma in his post on X. "Together, we shall strive to showcase to the nation that Meghalaya and its people believe in the potential of our women, who can lead us and voice the concerns for the State in the Lok Sabha. Wishing her the best!"