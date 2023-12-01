Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, the National People's Party (NPP) candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections, asserted her commitment to championing the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). Lyngdoh stated that the NPP, alongside Tura MP and herself would pursue this agenda in Parliament.

"We will make a ruckus. They will have to take a decision. I can tell you one thing, we will speak not just in the house but in Parliament. We will create and generate a focus on this agenda," stated Lyngdoh, expressing determination to follow through on the discussions with all stakeholders.

Addressing ongoing criticism related to a CBI inquiry into an education scam, Lyngdoh remained resolute, affirming her readiness to face opponents and expressing confidence in the truth prevailing. She clarified that as the case is currently in court, it would be inappropriate for her to comment further.

"Let no political party take advantage of this and make it look like I have been convicted. The truth will reign supreme. I stand by that. I will not speak more," reiterated Lyngdoh, who also serves as the Health Minister.

Looking ahead to the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the NPP's agenda, as outlined by Lyngdoh, includes consolidating the party's vote bank in the Shillong parliamentary seat. Additionally, she aims to address pending issues and agendas effectively, transcending party lines.

"We need now to cut across party lines, and if I can do that on behalf of my party, it will be a big privilege and an honor for me," Lyngdoh remarked, highlighting her commitment to fostering cooperation for the greater good.