Meghalaya: NPP's James P K Sangma files Rajya Sabha nomination with backing of MDA allies

National People's Party (NPP) leader and former legislator James P K Sangma on June 8 filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election before Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretary Malthus S Sangma, with the full backing of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is also the NPP national president, accompanied the candidate during the filing of papers along with cabinet ministers, legislators and representatives of alliance partners.

James Sangma is the MDA's consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. Leaders and legislators from alliance partners, including the United Democratic Party (UDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and independent MLAs, were present to show support for his candidature.

Speaking after filing his nomination, Sangma thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, along with legislators and alliance partners, for backing his candidature.

He said that if elected to the Upper House, he would seek to raise issues that have remained pending for years and ensure that "the voice of Meghalaya is heard" in Parliament.

Expressing gratitude for being unanimously chosen by the ruling alliance, Sangma said he was prepared to take on any responsibility entrusted to him. He added that his candidature was finalised after consultations among all MDA partners.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the Rajya Sabha member would be expected to actively participate in debates and legislative discussions while taking up matters concerning the state.

"We expect the MP to act as a bridge between the state government and the Central government on various issues that the state needs to pursue. I am confident he will discharge that responsibility," he said.

The Chief Minister said the new Rajya Sabha member would pursue key issues pending before the Centre, including implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

He also highlighted several matters that require continued engagement at the national level, including the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, issues related to the Sixth Schedule, amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), illegal immigration, the Inner Line Permit and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

"The MP will play a very critical role in pushing our concerns at Parliament and at the level of the Government of India," Conrad Sangma said.