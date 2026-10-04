Meghalaya nurse recruitment: Inquiry panel invites candidates to report alleged irregularities

Candidates shortlisted for the Staff Nurse recruitment at the MCH Hospital in Nongstoin have been asked to approach the inquiry committee with complaints or evidence of any alleged irregularities in the selection process.

The two-member committee, constituted by the West Khasi Hills district administration, is examining allegations of illegal gratification, bribery, extortion, coercion and other irregularities linked to the recruitment process.

Candidates who faced any demand for money, coercion or attempts to influence the selection process before, during or after their interviews have been invited to record their statements or submit written complaints.

The committee has also asked candidates to provide supporting material, where available, including audio or video recordings, message logs and details of financial transactions.

Statements will be recorded from October 5 to 9, 2026, between 10 am and 4 pm, at Room No. 108, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills district, Nongstoin.

The administration has said the identities of candidates who appear before the committee, as well as their testimonies, will be kept confidential to protect them from possible victimisation or harassment.

The inquiry follows a disruption during the Staff Nurse recruitment interviews on September 29. The district administration had earlier received a representation from the VPP State Youth Wing raising concerns over the selection process and subsequently ordered a formal inquiry on September 30.

The inquiry committee comprises West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police H Kharkongor, MPS, and Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate E Lyngdoh, MCS.

The administration has decided that no result or final selection list will be declared until the inquiry is completed and the matter is resolved.

The recruitment is being conducted to appoint Staff Nurses on a contractual basis at MCH Hospital, Nongstoin. A written examination was held at Nongstoin College on September 21, following which 60 candidates were shortlisted for personal interviews scheduled for September 29 and 30 at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

According to the district administration, selection was to be based solely on candidates' performance in the written examination and personal interview. It had also clarified that candidates were not required to pay money at any stage of the recruitment process.

The decision to hold the inquiry came after an MDC from Nongstoin allegedly entered the interview hall without prior permission while the recruitment interviews were underway on September 29 and raised his voice at members of the selection board. The administration said the incident disrupted the proceedings and caused distress among candidates and members of the interview board.

The MDC was subsequently escorted to the Deputy Commissioner's chamber, where he raised verbal allegations concerning the recruitment process.

The administration has since cautioned candidates and members of the public against approaching touts, middlemen or individuals claiming to have influence over the recruitment.

It has urged anyone who receives a demand for money or encounters an attempt to influence the selection process to report it to the district administration or inquiry committee, along with details and supporting evidence.

Further action will be taken in accordance with law after the inquiry committee submits its report.