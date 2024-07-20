Meghalaya's healthcare sector is facing unrest as nurses are protesting against the recent decision to recruit staff on a contractual basis.

A delegation of nurses met with State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to voice their opposition to the Health Department's move. The group submitted a petition urging the minister to cancel the recruitment process, arguing that the decision to hire nurses on contract is unjustified.

The recruitment drive, announced by the Director of Health Service (MI), aims to fill 325 staff nurse positions across 11 districts in Meghalaya. These positions, intended for First Referral Units and Critical Care Units, offer a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

Minister Lyngdoh has promised to address the nurses' concerns and scheduled a follow-up meeting next week to further discuss the matter.