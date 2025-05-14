A tragic incident has been reported at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where a female nursing student from Meghalaya, studying in her 4th semester, was allegedly found dead by suicide in her hostel room.

The student was pursuing her studies at RIMS College of Nursing.

Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the circumstances of her death.

An investigation is underway, and more information is awaited.



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