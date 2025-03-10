The drive for the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 title will go to the very last match after Laitkor SC pulled another stunning performance out of the bag to hold leaders Mawlai SC to a 2-2 draw at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on March 10.

Laitkor went ahead with an own goal (22’) and scored again through Sandy Kharkongor (35’), with Kevin Rymbai (27’) and Banskhemlang Mawlong (58’) scoring for Mawlai.

A win for Mawlai would have given them the title with a game to spare but the draw means that they will still need to avoid defeat to second-placed Shillong Lajong FC in the season-ender on Saturday. Lajong, who have 42 points, will need to beat Mawlai (45) to lift the trophy for a fifth time, while Mawlai will only need a draw to take their third title in a row.

Although they were chasing a win to end the season in fourth place, Laitkor still moved up one place to fifth thanks to this draw. They end the season with 25 points on the back of seven wins, four draws and seven defeats.

In today’s brilliant action, arguably the best match of the season, Laitkor had two shots in quick succession come off the crossbar. A slip by a Laitkor defender then allowed Damanbhalang Chyne a golden chance but his shot was denied by opposition goalkeeper, Honestar Khyriem, who, as third-choice custodian, had the game of his life.

The first goal needed a bit of luck, with a diagonal ball into the box from Moonstar Nongsiej coming off the head of Mawlai defender Brolington Warlarpih and going straight into the net.

Laitkor had brilliant support in the stands and they cheered their players to the hilt. They were silenced for a while, though, as Kevin brought Mawlai back on level terms with a fantastic move from the left flank into the middle before unleashing a pinpoint accurate shot through a narrow gap between two defenders.

However, a calm strike by Sandy from just inside the box restored the lead for Laitkor despite a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders.

Mawlai had been unbeaten throughout this season and were not accustomed to being behind. In fact, they have only once conceded two goals in any match - in their season opener against Rangdajied United FC, which they won. Despite throwing everything they could and even making a first half substitution by taking Khrawkupar Jana off in place of Fairming Suting, they could not equalise in the first half.

Instead, the second equaliser arrived before the hour mark, with Mawlai pressing forwards and putting Laitkor's defence under great strain. After some back and forth, the ball came to Banskhemlang, who skipped past three opposing players before taking a shot out of reach of Honestar.

Laitkor did not want to settle for a draw and kept pushing for the win but the best chances after this all came Mawlai's way. Honestar made two saves to deny Kevin and Damanbhalang; the last one saw him hurl himself into the air to make a stunning block in stoppage time.

It was not the result Laitkor wanted but they put in a tremendous performance in their first season of the OC Blue SPL and finished ahead of many more experienced clubs. Lajong will also be extremely thankful to them as the draw has given them one more shot at the title, with Saturday's fixture against Mawlai an unofficial final of sorts.

Before that there will be one other match and it will take place tomorrow between Nongthymmai SC and Rangdajied United FC at 3pm. The two sides are confirmed in ninth and third place respectively, so this will be a match for pride and a chance to end the season on a high, as both teams lost their most recent fixtures.