Two off-duty Guardsmen from the Meghalaya Secretariat Home Guards thwarted an attempted theft of a generator from the premises behind the 3rd Secretariat on Friday, December 19.

Lingbirth Arengh and Darmiki Langstang noticed suspicious activity near the area while passing by. Acting promptly, they apprehended the individual caught in the act of stealing the generator.

The incident was immediately reported to their superiors, and the suspect was handed over to officers from Sadar Police Station for further investigation and necessary action.

Their vigilance and quick response prevented the theft, highlighting the critical role of alert security personnel in safeguarding public property.