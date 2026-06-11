Meghalaya offers 80 per cent tax waiver for commercial vehicles, targets Rs 200 crore

The Meghalaya government has launched a One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme offering major tax and penalty waivers to commercial vehicle owners, with the aim of clearing long-pending dues and boosting revenue collection.

The scheme was launched in Shillong by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. Approved by the state cabinet, the initiative allows commercial vehicle owners to settle outstanding liabilities by availing substantial concessions on taxes and penalties.

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will receive an 80 per cent waiver on pending Motor Vehicle Tax, Goods and Passenger Tax dues, along with associated penalties. A 90 per cent waiver will also be granted on penalties linked to Fitness Certificates.

Dhar said the settlement window covers outstanding dues accumulated over several years, irrespective of when they originated, and will be implemented according to the formula approved by the government.

The Transport Department estimates that total outstanding dues across the state stand at nearly Rs 1,100 crore. Of this, around Rs 900 crore relates to fitness certificate penalties alone. Officials expect the government to recover between ₹180 crore and ₹200 crore if vehicle owners make use of the scheme and clear their liabilities.

Government data shows that about 65,000 vehicles have pending Motor Vehicle Tax dues, while 12,642 vehicles are liable for Goods and Passenger Tax payments. More than 57,000 vehicles also have outstanding penalties related to Fitness Certificates.

The scheme will remain open until August 31, 2026. The government has urged commercial vehicle owners, including truck operators, to take advantage of the limited-time opportunity and regularise their dues.

Dhar noted that once the scheme ends, vehicle owners will be required to continue making quarterly or monthly payments in accordance with existing regulations, adding that such waiver programmes cannot be introduced on a regular basis.

On the proposed Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the minister said the government is currently putting the required systems and mechanisms in place. The policy will be implemented after the necessary groundwork is completed.

The government believes the OTS Scheme will improve compliance among vehicle owners, ease the burden of accumulated dues and strengthen the state's revenue collection efforts.