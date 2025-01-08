Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang is set to meet the secretary and additional secretary in-charge of higher education next week, aiming to resolve the ongoing turmoil at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

The January 13 meeting comes amid student protests demanding the removal of NEHU Vice Chancellor PS Shukla over alleged administrative irregularities. A two-member committee appointed by the Ministry of Education has completed its investigation into the allegations, though their findings remain undisclosed.

"I will brief the new higher education secretary and advise on necessary actions for NEHU," Wahlang said on Tuesday. "We hope to see a breakthrough soon."

The state government's role remains limited since NEHU operates as a central university under federal jurisdiction.

Wahlang explained that they needed to be cautious since it was not a state university. He emphasised that their primary concern was maintaining law and order to ensure that students did not suffer.

Student organisations, including NEHUSU and KSU, have led demonstrations against the current administration. While the Ministry of Education has reviewed the investigation report, they have not yet announced their decision on the matter.

The chief secretary emphasised that specific agenda points have been prepared for the upcoming meeting, expressing optimism about finding solutions to the university's challenges.