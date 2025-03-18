Two officials from Meghalaya have arrived in Karnataka to assist students hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning incident that claimed two young lives. Commissioner & Secretary of Home Cyril Diengdoh and DC Mandya Kumar visited the ailing students to assess their condition and coordinate necessary support.

"Arrests have been made in this regard and efforts are on to bring the students back home," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated on March 18.

The incident unfolded when 30 students, including 26 from Meghalaya, fell critically ill after consuming leftover food from Holi celebrations at an unauthorised hostel in T Kagepura village, Mandya district in Karnataka. The students suffered severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration, requiring immediate hospitalisation.

Among the deceased is 13-year-old Khrehlang Khongtani from Lyndem village in Pynursla Civil Subdivision, a Class VI student. Following the incident, Chief Minister Sangma announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased students and committed to covering medical expenses for all affected children.

A two-member investigation team from Meghalaya, including Sub-Inspector of Schools P. Sunn and District MIS official R. Kharsyntiew, has also been dispatched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths while authorities coordinate the return of the students to their home state.