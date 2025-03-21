Government officials and environmental experts have called for urgent measures to protect Meghalaya’s watersheds, citing growing concerns over water resource management and sustainable farming.

On the second day of the Watershed Yatra in North Garo Hills, discussions focused on preventing further depletion of water sources and addressing unsustainable agricultural practices.

Soil and Water Conservation Minister Marcuise N. Marak stressed the need for long-term conservation efforts, urging that the Watershed Yatra should become a movement rather than just a programme. He called for comprehensive strategies to restore and protect water bodies, highlighting the responsibility of local communities in preserving water resources.

Dr Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary of the Soil and Water Conservation Department, emphasised the critical role of watersheds in providing clean drinking water to Meghalaya’s residents, especially given the state’s reliance on mountain springs. He pointed to the increase in shifting cultivation in Garo Hills as a major challenge, contributing to deforestation and soil erosion, which threaten water availability.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Watershed Development Component 2.0 (PMKSY-WDC 2.0), efforts have been made to develop micro-watersheds and improve irrigation infrastructure. So far, 1,000 water harvesting structures have been constructed, and 1,538 irrigation activities implemented. However, officials noted that 30-40% of micro-watersheds remain in a critical or semi-critical state, underlining the need for continued intervention.

Deputy Speaker Timothy Shira and several MLAs attended the event, where discussions centred on the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts. As environmental challenges grow, officials stressed that protecting watersheds is key to ensuring Meghalaya’s long-term water security and agricultural sustainability.