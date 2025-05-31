Amid the ongoing heavy rains, floods, and landslides across the state, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held an emergency meeting with officials from all district administrations and relevant departments to assess the situation and coordinate relief measures.

Authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert for the next 24 hours, particularly in landslide-prone and low-lying areas. Departments have been directed to take proactive steps to prevent traffic disruptions and assist commuters.

As part of the disaster management strategy, districts will be divided into operational zones for more effective coordination.

All field officers have been ordered to stay stationed at their respective headquarters to enable prompt response. Immediate relief is to be extended to affected families.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has been tasked with the urgent restoration of power in areas where supply has been disrupted. Additional manpower will be deployed to expedite the restoration process.

Over 1,000 people have been affected in 25 villages due to landslides, flash floods and power line collapse, a senior State Disaster Management Authority official told PTI.

A school and an office were inundated in Ri-Bhoi district due to the downpour, while several roads in East Khasi Hills district were damaged by flash floods, he said.

Sangma has directed the departments and officials concerned to take necessary action to minimise the impact of the situation, he added.

Sohra and Mawsynram towns in East Khasi Hills district have received over 350 mm of rainfall each in the past 24 hours, a Met Department official said.