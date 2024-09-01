A 19-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the rape of a girl in Malki, Shillong, according to police reports. Authorities are also conducting a manhunt for a second suspect, who remains at large.

The arrest followed an FIR lodged at the Laitumkhrah police station, naming the two accused in the assault. During the investigation, police arrested Andy Malngiang, who has since been placed in 14-day judicial custody.

He has been charged under Sections 351(3) and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023.

The second suspect, Kitbok Reuben Mawthoh, is still on the run, with police actively searching for his whereabouts. The complaint was filed by the victim on the night of the incident, prompting swift action by the Laitumkhrah Police.