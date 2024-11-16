An individual was killed and another injured in a road accident, believed to be a hit-and-run, on the Shillong Bypass in Meghalaya on the evening of November 15.

According to media reports, the victim, identified as Hudderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, was on his way to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Ri Bhoi district's Bhoirymbong, along with a female pillion rider when the accident occurred.

Reports suggest that the accident took place near the ICAR complex, after Rymbui's two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a police escort vehicle which was leading a VIP convoy.

While the motorcycle rider died on the spot, the female pillion rider sustained minor injuries.

The Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 is being held at Ri Bhoi district's Bhoirymbong, boasting a star-studded lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music, including Boney M, Clean Bandit, Akon, R3HAB, Bollywood stars - Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal, among others.