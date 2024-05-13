One individual was killed and another injured after a truck met with an accident in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, on May 12.

The vehicle which was travelling from Mawblei to Madanrting got involved in a collision at night.

According to reports, the driver could not control the vehicle, leading to a collision. The truck drifted towards a curved section of the road and crashed into a shop, near the Madanrting police station.

The vehicle, bearing registration number ML05R9977 crashed into three vehicles, a scooter, and a pedestrian.

While the driver escaped the accident unharmed, his helper was killed in the collision. As per the driver’s statement, the brakes of the truck failed after which he lost control of the vehicle.

The driver and the deceased helper have been identified as residents from Goalpara, Assam.