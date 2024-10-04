One person was killed and several others injured after incessant rainfall across Meghalaya led to landslides and floods in the Garo Hills district.

A landslide claimed the life of Santa N. Marak (57), a resident of West Garo Hills' Dalu village in the morning today. Meanwhile, Marak's daughter who was injured was taken to a health centre for treatment.

Amid the devastating situation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a relief and rescue operation in order to offer assistance.

In the district, Silkigre PHC and surrounding villages were the worst-affected with flash floods leading to the destruction of houses, bridges and damage to trees.

Meanwhile, the residents of the district residing in vulnerable areas have been urged to evacuate and remain safe. Furthermore, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been urged for assistance and support.

As per media reports, the Dalu-Tura National Highway has also been cleared to avoid accidents.