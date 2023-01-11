On the allegations that Chief Minister inaugurates an ‘incomplete’ Ganol Hydro Power Project, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that he has specifically announced on the day of inauguration that only the first unit has been completed.

“So therefore, we already mentioned that the two more unit will be commissioned and therefore that day when we started the project we started with one unit, so if they say that the two units are not functioning right now, we already said in the beginning”, he said.

Chief Minister said that the project is functional and one unit has been activated right now and the other two units will be activated in about 15-30 days from now.

“As the project move forward as they see the stability in the old system they will activate the other units also”, he added.

He further informed that power from the one unit has been generated but has not been put in the grid right now as lots of test has to be done and the stability has to be check.

It is to be mentioned that on January 4, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the 7.5 MW Unit of the 22.5 Mega Watt Ganol Hydro Power Project at West Garo Hills District that was left pending since 2014.