Meghalaya open Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with 79-run win over Mizoram

Meghalaya began their Plate Group campaign of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 with a commanding 79-run victory over Mizoram at Ranchi on December 24, built around twin centuries and a decisive late bowling spell.

Asked to bat first, Meghalaya posted 291 all out in 49.5 overs, riding hundreds from Arpit Bhatewara and Kishan Lyngdoh. After early wickets left the side at 40 for 2, the pair stabilised the innings and then accelerated, adding 205 runs for the third wicket across 34 overs.

Kishan was the first to fall, scoring 106 off 104 balls with 11 fours and a six, dismissed by KC Cariappa. Arpit followed an over later for 104 from 125 deliveries, also striking 11 boundaries and a six, edging Karthik CA to the wicketkeeper. Meghalaya lost wickets in quick succession while pushing for late runs and were dismissed off the penultimate ball.

For Mizoram, guest player Karthik CA returned impressive figures of 6 for 49, accounting for two early breakthroughs and later removing Arpit. KC Cariappa supported well with 3 for 46.

Chasing 292, Mizoram made a steady start and maintained a competitive run rate, but regular wickets stalled momentum. Thankuma top-scored with 64 from 59 balls, though no batter was able to convert a start into a match-turning innings. The side was eventually bowled out for 212 in 38.5 overs.

Akash Kumar Choudhury led Meghalaya’s bowling effort with 6 for 44, sealing the match in dramatic fashion. Having already claimed three wickets, he dismissed the final three batters in the 39th over without conceding a run, finishing the game and earning the Player of the Match award. He will be on a hat-trick when he next bowls.

Meghalaya face Nagaland in their next fixture on Friday. Nagaland went down by one wicket to Manipur in their opener. The Plate Group also includes Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, with Bihar registering a record 397-run win over Arunachal after scoring 574 for 6 and bowling them out for 177.