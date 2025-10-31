Meghalaya opens first government engineering college, eyes tech-driven future

Meghalaya took a major step in higher technical education with the launch of the first academic session of the Shillong Government College of Engineering at Mawlai, marking the state’s first-ever government engineering college.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who inaugurated the session, described the occasion as a milestone for Meghalaya’s growth in education and technology. The Chief Minister said the state is positioning itself as an emerging IT hub of the Northeast, supported by projects such as the upcoming second phase of the Shillong IT Park and the Tura IT Park.

He highlighted Meghalaya’s recent collaborations with global technology leader NVIDIA, noting that such partnerships would create new opportunities for young people and strengthen the state’s digital economy.

Addressing students, Sangma urged them to “dream big” and play an active role in shaping Meghalaya’s development story.

Alongside the launch, the foundation was laid for new infrastructure at Shillong Polytechnic, including an RCC building that will house workshops, laboratories, an examination centre, smart classrooms, and faculty facilities.