Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the state's first High-Performance Sports Science Centre in Shillong, aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and supporting athletes through advanced scientific training, performance analytics and rehabilitation facilities.

The centre has been established in collaboration with Abhinav Futuristics, an initiative associated with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. It brings sports science, performance analysis, training and rehabilitation services under one roof.

Sangma said the initiative reflects the state's vision of building a strong sporting ecosystem, from grassroots talent identification to elite-level performance, while equipping athletes with the resources needed to compete at national and international levels.

The chief minister said Meghalaya aspires to win medals in national and international sporting competitions, but its broader ambition extends beyond sporting achievements. The state also aims to make sports a way of life and emerge as a leading sporting destination.

The new centre is expected to support the development of athletes by integrating scientific methods into training and recovery, while strengthening the foundation for nurturing future sporting talent in Meghalaya.

“The champions of tomorrow begin with the foundations we build today,” Sangma said, underlining the importance of investing in sports infrastructure and athlete development.