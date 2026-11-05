Meghalaya has opened its first physical Meghalaya Collectives store in Shillong, bringing products made by farmers, artisans, self-help groups (SHGs), cooperatives and rural entrepreneurs under one roof as the state looks to expand market access for local producers.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Timothy D Shira inaugurated the store, located below Dylan’s Café in Shillong, on November 4. The outlet is being operated by the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB).

The launch was accompanied by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mandya Organic Foods Private Limited, which operates under the brand Organic Mandya. The agreement aims to provide dedicated shelf space for a curated range of Meghalaya products at its retail outlets in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as new stores opened during the agreement period.

The proposed shelves will carry Meghalaya Collectives branding and information about the producers and their places of origin, potentially giving rural enterprises from the state access to customers beyond the Northeast.

The Shillong outlet is the first physical Meghalaya Collectives store in the state. The initiative already has a presence in Delhi, along with online sales through platforms such as Amazon and other business partnerships.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shira said the initiative was aimed at connecting farmers, artisans and rural entrepreneurs with larger markets and better economic opportunities.

He said the state had facilitated market linkages for more than 2,100 metric tonnes of agricultural produce, generating trade worth approximately Rs 22 crore.

Shira stressed that improving market access required support at multiple stages, including crop production, processing and the availability of reliable buyers.

He also highlighted the role of PRIME Rural's doorstep incubation programme in helping rural entrepreneurs with registration, bookkeeping, product development, packaging, training and marketing.

The collaboration between MSAMB and PRIME Rural, he said, was intended to link enterprise development with organised market opportunities, helping producers secure orders, understand consumer preferences and build repeat business.

MSAMB managing director Sachin Gavade said the store would allow residents and visitors to explore products reflecting Meghalaya's agricultural produce, craftsmanship and local enterprises.

The inauguration programme also saw the release of the Meghalaya Collectives Product Handbook – Store Edition 2026–2027. Representatives of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies and a PRIME Rural entrepreneur shared their experiences of accessing markets.

A business-to-business networking workshop was also organised to bring producers and prospective buyers together to explore sourcing opportunities.

Meghalaya Collectives supports products sold under its own label, co-branded products and independent brands that retain their identities while receiving marketing and distribution assistance.

The Shillong store, located below Dylan’s Café, will remain open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.