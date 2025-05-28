A new Block Development Integrated Complex was inaugurated today at Songsak in East Garo Hills, marking a key milestone in Meghalaya’s efforts to improve grassroots governance infrastructure.

The project is part of the central government’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, which has been instrumental in modernising block-level administrative offices across the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who presided over the inauguration, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating that many block offices had remained in disrepair for decades.

With 56 blocks spread across Meghalaya, the state has used the SASCI scheme to significantly enhance working conditions for public servants and improve service delivery in rural areas.

Sangma expressed appreciation for the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasising that the scheme is translating into tangible improvements in governance and infrastructure at the village level.

The Songsak facility is one of several such complexes being developed or upgraded under the scheme, aiming to bridge infrastructure gaps in some of the state’s most remote administrative units.