Meghalaya opens pavilion at IITF 2025 to boost national market presence

Meghalaya placed its entrepreneurial ambitions at the centre of attention as the State Pavilion opened at the India International Trade Fair 2025, with Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma emphasising the government’s push to build stronger national market linkages.

The inauguration signalled a broader strategy aimed at securing space for Meghalaya’s products and entrepreneurs in major trade ecosystems. Sangma said the State’s participation reflects a clear plan to expand market access, promote local talent and strengthen Meghalaya’s identity across national platforms. He urged exhibitors to engage actively with buyers and use the fair to forge durable business partnerships.

A 42-member delegation of entrepreneurs is showcasing goods across 12 stalls, representing start-ups under the PRIME programme and units promoted by the Directorate of Food Processing. Their displays include handloom, handicrafts, woodwork, pottery, beverages, spices and a wide assortment of processed foods ranging from teas and juices to pickles and indigenous snacks. The participation is coordinated by Meghalayan Age Ltd with support from the Planning, Food Processing, PRIME and Tourism departments.

Tourism remains a major draw at the pavilion, where visitors are met with imagery of Meghalaya’s waterfalls, root bridges, caves, rivers and hill landscapes. Audio-visual features run throughout the day, highlighting tourism potential, agricultural stories, GI-tagged products and food-processing achievements. Traditional wood, bamboo and textile crafts add to the appeal.

Early visitor response has been encouraging, with steady footfall and numerous trade enquiries reported. Sangma said the interest reflects growing national curiosity about Meghalaya’s products and underscores the value of such large-scale events in opening new markets.

State officials view participation in IITF and similar platforms as vital for connecting entrepreneurs with buyers, distributors and service providers, while offering exposure to packaging, certification, logistics and technology trends. The government expects these interventions to strengthen brand visibility, sharpen business competitiveness and enhance confidence among local entrepreneurs.

The event was attended by Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons, Additional Resident Commissioner Sabrella B Marak and other officials.