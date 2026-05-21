Meghalaya opens SSLC applications for private candidates with no age bar

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has invited applications from eligible private candidates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, expanding access to formal school certification for learners who could not complete their studies through the regular system.

The board said the move is aimed at providing a second chance to individuals who discontinued their education due to personal, financial or socio-economic challenges. Officials noted that the initiative is part of broader efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible across Meghalaya.

According to the latest Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data, Meghalaya has an estimated 8.40 lakh school dropouts. The figure underlines the need for alternative academic pathways and flexible examination systems to help learners return to education.

One of the key highlights of the notification is the absence of an upper age limit for applicants. The provision allows individuals from different age groups to appear for the SSLC examination and complete their secondary education qualification.

Candidates can submit their applications through designated centres across the state, a step expected to improve accessibility, particularly for applicants from remote areas.

MBOSE has advised interested candidates to carefully review the official notification for details related to eligibility, required documents, examination fees and application procedures before submitting forms within the prescribed deadline.

The board also urged schools, community organisations and stakeholders to circulate the notification widely to ensure greater awareness among prospective candidates.