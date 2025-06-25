Meghalaya opens state museum honouring first chief minister's legacy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State Museum at the U Soso Tham Auditorium premises in Shillong, marking a significant milestone in preserving the state's cultural heritage.

The museum serves as a comprehensive repository of Meghalaya's indigenous history, showcasing the state's diverse tribal traditions, ancient artefacts, and traditional textiles that have defined the region for centuries. The facility pays special tribute to the Hill State Movement, recognising the political struggle that led to Meghalaya's formation as a separate state.

Captain Williamson Sangma, Meghalaya's first Chief Minister and the museum's namesake, played a pivotal role in the state's creation and early governance. His family members attended the inauguration ceremony, adding personal significance to the occasion.

"The Museum stands as a vibrant attestation to the spirit of Meghalaya — celebrating its rich culture, diverse traditions, indigenous artefacts, and distinctive fabrics," Chief Minister Sangma stated during the ceremony.

The inauguration featured multiple commemorative elements, including the release of a special postage stamp honouring Captain Williamson Sangma in collaboration with the India Post Office. Officials also unveiled a special cover commemorating the museum's opening and introduced a new logo for the state's Arts & Culture Department.

The museum represents more than just a cultural institution; it embodies the state's journey from the Hill State Movement to its current status as a distinct northeastern state. The facility aims to educate visitors about Meghalaya's unique position in India's cultural landscape while preserving traditional knowledge for future generations.

Chief Minister Sangma described the institution as "a tribute to our proud heritage, reflecting the resilience of our past and the promise of our future," emphasising its role in connecting Meghalaya's historical foundations with its contemporary aspirations.

The museum's location at the U Soso Tham Auditorium premises ensures accessibility for both locals and tourists visiting Shillong, the state capital known for its educational institutions and cultural significance in the northeastern region.