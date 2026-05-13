Meghalaya opens Umiam bridge bypass for commercial traffic from May 14

Commercial vehicles travelling from Umiam towards Shillong will be allowed to use the newly completed Umiam bridge bypass from May 14, following its inauguration scheduled for May 13, according to an order issued by the East Khasi Hills district administration.

The order, issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, said the bypass has been opened to ease movement of heavy vehicles and night super buses entering Shillong from the Ri-Bhoi side. However, strict restrictions have been imposed on the timing and type of vehicles permitted on the route.

Authorities said commercial vehicles, including night buses, will only be allowed to ply through the bypass between 9 pm and 7 am every day. Articulated vehicles have been barred from using the road, while only rigid vehicles of up to three axles and a maximum gross weight of 28.5 tonnes will be permitted.

The administration has also made it mandatory for all night super buses to park at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Mawiong. Parking of such buses will not be allowed at the Shillong Recreation Ground Trust area, Polo, the Shillong Municipal Board parking lot at Dhankheti, along the Itshyrwat-New Shillong road, Shillong-Jowai road, or any other location within the city limits.

Officials said the restrictions are aimed at regulating traffic flow and preventing congestion within Shillong city while allowing smoother entry of goods carriers and long-distance buses through the bypass corridor.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the police, transport authorities and other concerned departments to ensure proper enforcement of the restrictions and deploy adequate traffic personnel at key junctions round the clock.