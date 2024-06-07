Meghalaya Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on June 7 took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asking him to look at his own backyard instead of interfering with the affairs of Meghalaya.

Condemning the Assam chief minister’s statement that a particular religion in Meghalaya was the cause for NDA’s defeat in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, Basaiawmoit said, “This is a message that I would like to send to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, who seems to be habitual loose talker that he should mind his own business and should rather look at his own backyard. He has no right whatsoever to interfere in the affairs of the state of Meghalaya as far as the recently concluded parliamentary election is concerned.”

Stating that the people of Meghalaya have the liberty to choose any party as per their preference, Basaiawmoit said, “In a democratic country like India, the people of Meghalaya have the right to choose or elect any person as long as he is the citizen of India and qualified for the candidature. The people of Meghalaya are not so naive, not to know about the aims, objectives, agendas and manifesto of political parties that are taking part in this election. And as the citizens of this democratic country, we have liberty to choose any party we like.”

Furthermore, he stated that churches in Meghalaya have never involved in electoral politics, adding, “However, as a community, we will choose to elect a party or candidate which believe in the Constitution of India, respect the provisions of Constitution of India, believe in the secularism of India and the party that protects the interest of the minority communities. Therefore, you cannot expect that as Christian, I will vote or elect a person, who belongs to a party that stands against the Constitution of India, that is not secular and which is also a threat to the minority in the country and that is the right of every citizen to decide.”

The VPP chief said that it was unbecoming on the part of the Assam chief minister to pass such remarks against another state in the country. “Therefore, I strongly condemn his (Sarma) statement which was not the fact, which was unfounded, baseless and communal in nature. His statement to my mind was only to mislead the people and try to create communal disharmony in the country. And I am sure that his many statements have brought shame to the people of Assam and have greatly affected the sentiments of the people of Meghalaya,” he said.