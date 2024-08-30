Mukul Sangma, the newly-appointed Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, has called on the state government to swiftly implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) of 2016. Sangma emphasised the need to amend a section of the Act concerning facilitation centres, which had previously been objected to by the Meghalaya High Court.

During an Assembly session on August 29, Sangma stated that the Act had withstood judicial scrutiny and stressed the need to fine-tune it for implementation, urging the demonstration of resolve to civil society.

The MRSSA, designed to empower local traditional bodies and address concerns about illegal immigration, has faced delays in full implementation due to proposed amendments and constitutional procedures.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, responding to Sangma's resolution, assured that certain portions of the Act, including tenant verification and the formation of District Task Forces, are already being enforced. Tynsong also mentioned ongoing communication with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the amended bill.

"We're actively following up on this matter. The Chief Minister recently discussed it with the Union Home Minister in Delhi," Tynsong reported.

The state government maintains that the 2020 amendment to the MRSSA is constitutionally valid and does not restrict free movement within Meghalaya. However, they are still awaiting a response from the central government on this assertion.

Despite the delay in establishing facilitation centres due to court orders, 16 localities have begun implementing other provisions of the original 2016 Act.

Sangma, on the other hand, emphasised that the legislation is crucial for addressing the state's responsibilities, particularly in facing the challenges of illegal immigration, and urged for the Act's full implementation in its original form.