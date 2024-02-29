The Opposition in Meghalaya released the Black Paper mentioning failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in the last 10 years of their governance with major emphasis on four sectors including economic and social injustice.

Targeting PM Modi led BJP government for failing to fulfill the promises of providing employment to the youth of the nation while also increasing prices of essential commodities, the opposition mentioned in a press release, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 2 crores of employment per year as a promise to get elected in the power. In actuals, the unemployment in India is at an all time high. With the latest released data, the unemployment rate amongst the graduates, post graduates and the Phds are around 33.6%. The rate of unemployment is at an all time high of 44% amongst the age group of 20-24 years. During the UPA government we provided 75 lacs job per year till 2012 and the BJP government has not been able to provide only 29 lacs job per year till 2022. Rampant privatization and contractualization of regular jobs have given wat for unfilled government jobs. Why this injustice is made to the youth of India. The UPA government have demonstrated employment generation in a consistent manner against the false lies and promises of the Modi government"

"The BJP made street dramas in the name of the people when the LPG gas prices were around 290 to 400 Rs per cylinder in 2012-2014. What is the LPG price now, it is between 900 to 1100 per cylinder. 2014 Petrol was at 71 Rs per liter and we are at 97 Rs, Diesel at 55 Rs per liter and now at 86 Rs. 2014 Potato per kilo at 16 Rs and we are between 40 and 50 Rs per kg. 2014 Onion at 10 to 20 Rs per kg and we are between 50 to 80 Rs per kg. 2014 a liter of Milk was at 35 Rs per Kg and now we are at 70 Rs per kg. What are your education fees for your children? What is your health care cost now? What is your GST pay out now? After all this, what are the savings left with the ordinary people? Isn’t this a gross injustice to the ordinary people of India. Have BJP leaders have gone to amnesia. Are the BJP leaders no longer worried about the pain in the life of the ordinary people. Are the BJP leaders so much obsessed with power and corruption, that the pain of the ordinary people is no longer a concern", added the contents in the press release

Pulling spotlight on the ongoing farmers protest and the impact it is putting on the agriculture sector as a whole, the opposition slammed the central government for not paying attention towards the 'Annadatas' (farmers) who feed the entire nation by working hard on their fields

"Two years back 700 farmers were killed by the BJP led governments rule when they protested against the three black laws. When they are protesting against the unfulfilled promises by the BJP government, their protests are trying to be stopped with nails on the roads, tear gas and pellets. Is this how we treat our Annadadas. Is the BJP mindset so cruel and arrogant towards the requirement of the farmers. We want to expose the emptiness in the Prime Ministers intent and motive, when it comes to real issues. The congress parties Leader Rahul Gandhi has promised an MSP to the farmers, as soon as we are elected into office in 2024", mentioned the opposition leaders.

Highlighting how the present BJP government have 'insulted' the SC, ST and OBCs by ignoring all their privileges, the opposition slammed the government saying, "Crimes against SC,STs and OBC’s have increased by 48% in 2022. BJP believes in exclusivity and they insult the lower caste and ignores them of all privileges. Where as the Congress has promised to do the Caste census that will brining social, economic and political justice to the SC,STs and OBCs. Crimes against women has increased to the levels of 31516 registered rape cases in 2022. It is to the tune of 86 rape cases per day. Every one remembers the way the PM Modi and the entire BJP raised voices in concern for women’s safety during the Nirbhaya matter. Where are those concerns now. Or that too was a drama to conquer power. We state that BJP doesn’t bother about women’s security. The rape convicts of Bilkis Banoo have been given jail relief by the BJP government"



Laying emphasis on how the minority communities have been affected by the BJP government's policies, the opposition added in the press note, "The right extreme wings in the North Eastern side of India have been aggressively escalating the minority persecution in the area. 386 religious institutions vandalized. 70000 people are displaced from their homes. FCRA approval has been cancelled for many Christian institutions across the North East which is affecting their existence. The recent actions of the BJP and its state governments are shaking the confidence of the entire ST community of their ST status and reservations which are frequently being challenged to be excluded due to them being the Christian Minority. The very culture of respecting the diversity, ethnicity and indigenous history of the tribals were well respected by the UPA and the Congress from the time of independence by giving them special provisions through the 6th schedule of the constitution.

With respect to Manipur conflict and how the ruling government has acted on the issue, the opposition said, ".

Manipur Conflict is a warning to the entire North East. 170 people died so far in the last 9 months in Manipur. The tribals are fighting and the state has gone to the hands of insurgents, where the state government has no voice or power left.The Prime Minister has time to negotiate peace in Ukraine, have opinions and participation in the Israel and Palestine issue, He has time to travel across the world, across India for election campaigns. Yet the Prime Minister has no time for Manipur, nor any interest to broke peace in Manipur.

Is the Prime Minister blind. How long he will pretend to ignore. Or the Prime Minister wants the local tribals to fight amongst themselves and to live in distress. When this happened during the regime of Congress, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh visited Manipur and built trust and confidence amongst all stake holders to build peace. It is only Congress that can deliver peace in Manipur. It is also a warning to the people of Manipur that,if the BJP allows a state that is of tribals to be destroyed like this, what stops them from allowing such things happening in other North Eastern states.

The opposition further slammed the BJP government for 'butchering' the independence of the judiciary, the election commission, the central investigating agencies and the independence of media.

Concerns have been raised about the government's approach, with allegations of punitive measures against those who do not cooperate. The democratic process and the constitution are reportedly being overlooked in the operation of the government. Questions are emerging about the rationale behind nominating candidates without the necessary support for victory, with the recent Rajya Sabha elections cited as an example. The engineered split of Shiv Sena, NCP, and the coalition government in Maharashtra is also mentioned. The Supreme Court's verdict, labeling the electoral bond as unconstitutional, is quoted as an example of disregard for the constitution and democracy. The release of Congress accounts and alleged attempts to undermine opposition-led governments are interpreted as signs of dictatorship. It is suggested that this is a crucial time for the Indian public to voice their opinions and elect representatives, with the Congress Party proposed as a choice for a balanced, peaceful, and progressive nation.