Meghalaya opposition VPP, NEHU students back CJP's NEET protest, demand edu minister's resignation

Meghalaya's principal opposition party, the Voice of the People Party (VPP), and the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) on July 23 extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, describing the movement as a fight to protect public institutions and restore trust in the country's education system.

VPP spokesperson AW Rani said the issue was not limited to alleged irregularities in the NEET examination but reflected deeper concerns over corruption, nepotism and political interference in public institutions.

"To the VPP, this protest is not confined only to the alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations. It is about protecting public institutions from corruption, nepotism and undue political interference, and safeguarding the interests and future of millions of our youth across the country," Rani said.

The opposition party also condemned the alleged use of force against protesters and questioned the Meghalaya government's silence on the issue.

"We believe that peaceful dissent and constitutional demonstration on genuine issues such as this must be met with dialogue, not force," he said, urging the state government to clarify its stand on the controversy.

Meanwhile, the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) also expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and students protesting across the country, calling the alleged NEET paper leak a serious blow to public confidence in India's examination system.

In a statement, the union said students continue to suffer due to systemic failures and condemned reports of peaceful protesters being beaten and detained.

Demanding accountability, NEHUSU called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to accept moral and political responsibility for the controversy and resign.

"Restoring public confidence in the country's education system begins with accountability, not assurances," NEHUSU president Melamlynti Markhap said.

He said students were seeking "fairness, justice and accountability," rather than sympathy.

The students' union has appealed to students and research scholars to participate in a peaceful solidarity gathering at 2 pm on Friday near the Central Library on the NEHU campus.

In a separate demonstration, students and youth in Shillong assembled at Khyndailad, carrying placards and postcards in support of protesters in New Delhi while demanding a transparent, fair and accountable examination system.