The Meghalaya government has ordered an urgent audit of all industrial units in Byrnihat following reports of severe air pollution. The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has been tasked with inspecting the units and submitting a report within seven days, as directed by Commissioner and Secretary for Forest & Environment, Pravin Bakshi.

This decision follows alarming media coverage highlighting dangerously high pollution levels in Byrnihat. Reports from IQAir’s World Air Quality Report 2024 suggested an average PM2.5 concentration of 128.2 µg/m³, raising concerns over air quality.

However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma countered these claims in the Assembly, citing MSPCB data that recorded a significantly lower annual average PM2.5 concentration of 50.1 µg/m³ for 2024. He also stated that air quality data from early 2025 indicated 'satisfactory' conditions.

Recent surprise inspections by MSPCB at industrial units in EPIP and 13th Mile in January and February 2025 uncovered serious violations, including excessive emissions, malfunctioning pollution control devices, and failure to transmit online emission data. As a result, seven industrial units received closure notices, and two others faced environmental compensation penalties. Despite these measures, pollution levels in the region remain a pressing issue.

Further complicating the situation, data from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Byrnihat, Assam, consistently recorded ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ air quality, indicating that emissions from industries on the Assam side of Byrnihat contribute significantly to the problem. The Byrnihat Industrial Area in Assam has already been classified as a Critically Polluted Area (CPA) by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with 20 ‘Red Category’ industries operating there, compared to only five on the Meghalaya side.

In response, the Assam Pollution Control Board has devised an action plan, following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and CPCB, to address pollution concerns. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government is ramping up enforcement to mitigate industrial emissions.

To pinpoint major pollution sources, MSPCB has commissioned the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Kolkata, to conduct an Emission Inventory and Source Apportionment study in Byrnihat. This study, aimed at identifying and quantifying pollution sources, has been completed, with the final report pending release.

Recognising the need for inter-state cooperation, Chief Minister Sangma has reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging joint efforts to combat pollution in the region. With both states now taking steps to address industrial emissions, stricter monitoring and enforcement actions are expected in the coming weeks.