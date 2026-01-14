Meghalaya orders testing of fish in markets after reports of metal contamination in Assam

Meghalaya health authorities have ordered the testing of fish sold in local markets across the state, most of which are supplied from neighbouring Assam, following reports of heavy metal contamination in that state.

The decision comes after inputs indicated the presence of lead and other heavy metals beyond permissible limits in certain fish consignments originating from Assam, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior food safety officer said Food Safety Officers have been directed to collect samples from wholesale hubs, retail markets and entry points across Meghalaya and send them to authorised laboratories for detailed testing. The inspections will be carried out in a coordinated manner to ensure comprehensive coverage of supply chains entering the state.

Meghalaya depends largely on Assam and Andhra Pradesh to meet its fish demand, even as government agencies continue efforts to scale up local fish production. In view of the potential public health risk, food safety authorities have asked officers to intensify market inspections and strictly enforce provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The official said any fish found unfit for human consumption will be seized and destroyed, and legal action will be initiated against those found violating food safety norms. The authorities have stressed that the measures are precautionary and aimed at safeguarding consumer health.