In a bid to curb the rising incidents of fatal accidents involving heavy trucks, a coalition of five organisations in Garo Hills has appealed for stringent restrictions on the movement of such vehicles to and from Tura and its neighbouring areas.

Comprising the Garo Students Union, Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People, Achik Youth Welfare Organisation, Association for Democracy and Empowerment, and Federation of Achik Freedom, the coalition jointly addressed a letter to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani.

In their plea, they underscored the urgent need to address the alarming frequency of road mishaps, particularly those involving dumper trucks, which have resulted in devastating consequences.

The call for action gained momentum following a tragic incident on April 20, wherein two siblings were critically injured after being struck by a truck at Tura Ballongre.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating toll of precious lives lost due to such accidents, the coalition leaders emphasised the pressing need for deliberation on the timing of heavy truck entries and the implementation of regulatory measures.

"Many right-thinking citizens of Tura have voiced their apprehensions about the recurrent occurrences of accidents, which have inflicted irreparable losses on numerous families," remarked a spokesperson for the coalition.

Echoing their sentiments, they proposed that the district administration devise a comprehensive plan akin to previous directives that restricted truck entry into Tura town and its vicinity from 7 am to 7 pm. Additionally, they advocated for the provision of medical expenses by the authorities and the allocation of compensation to accident victims and their families.

Furthermore, the coalition put forth recommendations for the establishment of designated stoppage points at strategic locations such as Darengre, Rongram, and Damalgre to regulate the influx of trucks originating from various directions.

Emphasising the need for stringent enforcement of speed limits and weight restrictions, they urged for proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with over-speeding and overloading of trucks.