After receiving numerous complaints about the bad implementation of the Public Works Department (PWD) road construction by the concerned contractor, the members of Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) Eastern Zone Ri Bhoi District conducted a site inspection of the construction of the PWD road from Umktieh to Nonglum village under Bhoirymbong C&RD Block in Ri Bhoi District.

During the inspection led by President Willstar Sun, Apbor Nongrum, Working President HITO Ri Bhoi District and the Organising Secretary HITO Ri Bhoi District and others found that the construction has not been done according to the norms of the PWD department in which the road has been blacktopped with a thin layer, there is no Guard Wall or side drain.

HITO representative has demanded the PWD department of Meghalaya instruct the contractor to reconstruct the road allotted to him within a speculated deadline failing which the organization will take stern actions.