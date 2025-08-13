Meghalaya outlines education future in new commission report

The Meghalaya State Education Commission, tasked with recommending systemic reforms to align the state’s education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, submitted its report to the state government.

Compiled after extensive consultations with educators, professionals, and teacher associations, the report outlines recommendations on school consolidation, higher education reforms, teacher training, student performance enhancement, and broader structural transformation across the sector.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the report will act as "a vital roadmap for stakeholders and policymakers committed to meaningful change". The document is aimed at fostering long-term improvements in teaching quality, learning outcomes, and infrastructure.

The state government is likely to review the recommendations in the coming weeks to frame an actionable plan for implementation.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Meghalaya's education sector, Sangma posted on X, highlighting the importance of the commission's findings.

He added, "These recommendations are the outcome of two years of hard work by the commission, studying ground realities, identifying gaps and crafting pragmatic solutions."

Constituted by a cabinet resolution in November 2022 and formally notified in July 2023, the commission commenced work in August 2023.

It has since held wide-ranging discussions aimed at system-wide reform, engaging the best minds across the state, officials said.

Sangma said both the state and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been informed of the development.

"We will review the recommendations carefully, adapt them into policy measures, and roll them out in a phased manner to improve access, quality and outcomes," he added in his X post.