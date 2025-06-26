Meghalaya outlines Rs 50 crore five-year anti-drug strategy at state observance

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma detailed the state's ongoing comprehensive strategy to combat drug abuse, highlighting a Rs 50 crore commitment over five years to support rehabilitation centres during the state-level observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse.

The initiative centres on DREAM (Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission), which prioritises funding for faith-based and community-led organisations already working to address the drug crisis. Speaking at the event themed "Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment & Recovery for All," Sangma emphasised the critical role of grassroots organisations in the fight against substance abuse.

"We have committed ₹50 Cr over 5 years to support rehab centres, especially faith-based & community-led organisations that have taken the step to fight the menace," Sangma stated during the observance.

A significant partnership was formalised with the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) to equip schools, teachers, and NGOs with specialised toolkits designed to build drug-resistant communities. This collaboration represents a focus on preventive education alongside enforcement measures.

The state's enforcement efforts have yielded substantial results over the past three years, with authorities seizing drugs worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Law enforcement agencies have filed 1,031 cases and completed charge-sheets in 422 instances. To strengthen these operations, enforcement units are being upgraded with advanced scanners and K-9 detection units.

During the ceremony, recovery champion Isaac Surong shared his personal journey, serving as what Sangma called "a reminder of the human spirit, its resilience and courage." The event honored more than 20 individuals for their contributions to recovery and community service.

Several community organizations received recognition for their prevention, outreach, and rehabilitation work, including Life Care Foundation, United A'chik Society, Japang NGO, AB Krima IV, Ka Lympung Ki Seng Kynthei, and U-Matters.

The gathering concluded with participants taking a pledge as part of the National Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. "Let us work together and not allow drugs to rob our youth of their bright future," Sangma stated, emphasizing collective responsibility in protecting young people from substance abuse.

The comprehensive approach combines enforcement, rehabilitation, community engagement, and prevention education as part of Meghalaya's ongoing response to drug-related challenges affecting its youth population.