Meghalaya: Over 10,000 runners expected for Sohra International Half Marathon

The fourth edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon is set to break participation records when it takes place on September 27, with organisers expecting more than 10,000 athletes to compete in the World Athletics-recognised event.

Last year's marathon drew 7,000 runners, but officials from the Meghalaya State Olympic Association predict significantly higher numbers for this year's race, which offers Rs 15.50 lakh in total prize money while maintaining some of the most affordable entry fees in the country.

The marathon presents a unique opportunity to showcase Sohra as a premier tourist destination while promoting fitness across Meghalaya and beyond. The event has gained recognition from both World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India, cementing its status as a significant sporting event in the Northeast.

"We hope that this year's edition will be a successful one," said DD Shira, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, during a press briefing. "The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs is collaborating with local heads and Dorbar Shnongs in Sohra to ensure the event's success."

The race will start at Laitsohpliah, located 6 km ahead of the Mawkdok bridge, and finish at the scenic Mawsmai viewpoint near Nohsngithiang Falls. This challenging route showcases some of Meghalaya's most breathtaking landscapes, adding to the event's appeal for both serious athletes and recreational runners.

Competition categories include the 21K Elite Open and Meghalayan divisions for participants over 18, 10K Open races for ages 18-59, and the popular 5K 'Run for Fun' category. A special prize awaits athletes above 50 years who complete the demanding 21K course, emphasising the event's commitment to encouraging lifelong athletic participation.

Entry fees remain remarkably affordable at Rs 1,000 for 21K categories, Rs 200 for 10K races, and just Rs 50 for the 5K fun run. Sohra residents can participate in the fun run at no cost, reflecting the organisers' commitment to local community engagement.

The event requires significant logistical coordination, with a total budget of Rs 2 crore covering technical and operational expenses. Roads from Shillong to Sohra will be closed from 6 am to 10 am on race day, with free transportation provided for all athletes and staff. Runners will depart Shillong at 3 am to reach the starting point.

Registration closes on September 10, 2025, and can be completed online or at physical locations, including the MSOA Office at JN Stadium in Shillong and Sohra Shop near the petrol pump at Lad Thanad. T-shirts and race numbers will be distributed on September 19-20 at JN Stadium's Polo Grounds.

Working President of MSOA John F Kharshiing urged athletes from across the region to register, emphasising the event's role in promoting both fitness and tourism. General Secretary Finely Pariat highlighted that the marathon offers the highest prize money among affordable running events in the country.