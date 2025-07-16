Meghalaya: Over 1,700 kg of single-use plastics seized in East Jaintia Hills

Over 1700 kg of single-use plastics was seized in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on July 16, marking a major crackdown on plastic pollution.

The Meghalaya High Court has banned the sale, production and storage of single-use plastic items across the state.

Acting on the directions of the High Court, a team comprising Executive Magistrates, police personnel, and representatives from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board conducted inspections across several market areas in the district recently.

The team inspected markets such as Ladrymbai Market, Khliehriat Market, Sookilo Market, and Umpleng (Cement Market) area, they said.

"During the drive, officials seized approximately 1705.451 kilograms of single-use plastics that were below the permitted thickness of 120 microns," according to a senior district administrative officer.

The officials confirmed that the items confiscated mainly included plastic carry bags and packaging materials that violate the notified environmental norms.

"This action is part of a sustained effort to enforce the ban on single-use plastics and ensure environmental safety in the region," a district official said.

The use and sale of plastic items below the specified micron level were banned nationwide in 2022 under the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The Meghalaya government had further issued localised restrictions through its State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and district authorities.

The seized materials will be processed for safe disposal in accordance with environmental regulations.

Officials have also issued warnings to vendors and shopkeepers found in possession of banned plastic items and indicated that repeat offenders may face legal action, including fines and business closures.

The district administration has urged the public and traders to shift towards eco-friendly alternatives and contribute to building a cleaner Meghalaya.