Meghalaya: Over 40 monoliths to be erected at Lum Sohpetbneng for Seng Khasi’s 125th anniversary

A landmark cultural ceremony will take place on November 9 at Lum Sohpetbneng, one of the most sacred sites for the Khasi community, as the Seng Khasi Kmie (SKM) marks its 125th anniversary with the erection of more than 40 commemorative monoliths.

The event, described as unprecedented in scale, will see contributions from over 40 circles and units of Seng Khasi and Sein Raij. All the monoliths will be installed on the same day, symbolising unity and continuity of the Khasi ancestral faith.

Lum Sohpetbneng, revered as the origin point of the Khasi people, holds deep spiritual significance. The ceremony aims to reaffirm the community’s connection to its roots while promoting harmony and cultural pride. Organisers say the initiative underscores the enduring relevance of indigenous values in a changing world.

Founded in 1899 by 16 young men, Seng Khasi has grown into a movement with more than 300 branches across Meghalaya. Over its 125 years, the organisation has played a pivotal role in preserving Khasi culture, rituals, and philosophy through education and community engagement.

The upcoming celebration is expected to attract a large gathering of followers and cultural groups. The programme will commence at 8 am with traditional rituals and addresses, followed by the simultaneous erection of the monoliths. Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony at 3 pm.

The 125th anniversary celebration of Seng Khasi Kmie is being viewed as a historic reaffirmation of the community’s faith, heritage, and identity — a reminder that cultural strength lies in understanding and preserving one’s roots.